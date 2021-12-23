B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 67,050 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

