B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.04 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

