B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.63 and a 1-year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

