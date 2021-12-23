Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $494.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.37 and a 200-day moving average of $426.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $496.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

