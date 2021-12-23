Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

