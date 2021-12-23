Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

