Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

