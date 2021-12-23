Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,806 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

