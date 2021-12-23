Balancer Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $18.91 or 0.00038949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $131.34 million and approximately $48.39 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00210288 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.