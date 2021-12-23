Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is RNC Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. 334,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,724,008. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $365.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

