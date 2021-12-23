Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 270,109 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 11.31% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $109,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

