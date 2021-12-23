Bank of America Corp DE Buys 570,219 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Athene were worth $101,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 17.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

NYSE ATH opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

