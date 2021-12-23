Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.69% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $95,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

