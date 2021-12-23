Bank of America Corp DE Has $105.72 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $105,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL opened at $525.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.32 and its 200-day moving average is $488.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

