Bank of America Corp DE Has $112.79 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $112,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

