Bank of America Corp DE Has $93.13 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 269.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $93,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,338 shares of company stock worth $7,532,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

