Bank of America Corp DE Has $93.13 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $93,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,227 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

