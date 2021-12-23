Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 270,109 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 11.31% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $109,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

