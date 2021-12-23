Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.69% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $95,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

