Bank of America Corp DE Sells 354,667 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 354,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $99,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 53.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

HOLX opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

