Bank of America Downgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

