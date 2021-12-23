Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

