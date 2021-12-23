Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

