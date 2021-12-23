Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 555 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $80.15 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

