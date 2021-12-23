Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

