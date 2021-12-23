Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 62.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

