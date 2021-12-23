Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,752 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cerner were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.