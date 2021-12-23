Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,259 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $305.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.94. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $211.92 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.