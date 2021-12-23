Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BZUN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Baozun has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 175.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 8,427.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 103,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

