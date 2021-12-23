Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of BZUN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Baozun has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $57.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 175.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 8,427.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 103,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
