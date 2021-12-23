Barclays Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $325.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $266.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.91. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.