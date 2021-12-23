Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73.

