Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $764,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,077,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.48 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.