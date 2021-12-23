Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

