Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 7,674 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $50.91 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15.

