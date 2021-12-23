Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 914 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -316.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.