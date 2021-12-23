BCM Advisors LLC Takes $667,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NVIDIA by 688.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 298.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $294.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $735 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.