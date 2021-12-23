Benchmark Initiates Coverage on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.