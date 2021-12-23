Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.