Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,462 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

