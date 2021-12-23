Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $220.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

