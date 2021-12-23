Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,597,000 after purchasing an additional 967,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $106.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

