Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $116.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

