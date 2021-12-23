Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,912.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,780.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

