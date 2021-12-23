Bernard Poznanski Sells 5,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$996,630.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

SIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

