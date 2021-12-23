B&I Capital AG Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

B&I Capital AG boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

