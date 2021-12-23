B&I Capital AG Purchases 3,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

B&I Capital AG boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises about 3.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after purchasing an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

