Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault Sells 44,537 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

