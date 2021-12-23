Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.93. 21,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,047,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bilibili by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,361,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 713.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 80,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

