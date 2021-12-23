Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $722.91

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $722.91 and last traded at $722.91, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $722.91.

The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $743.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

