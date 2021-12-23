Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $489.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $310.62 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

